Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 3,129,001 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.23, to imply an increase of 5.4% or $3.96 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $88.77, putting it -14.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.05. The company has a valuation of $23.93 Billion, with an average of 4.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

After registering a 5.4% upside in the latest session, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.02 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.5%, and -5.88% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 1.51%. Short interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 10.81 Million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.6, implying a decline of -6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30 and $97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NET has been trading 25.6% off suggested target high and -61.15% from its likely low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cloudflare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares are +90.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.92% against 6.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 47.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $118.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $83.93 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -143.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Cloudflare, Inc. insiders hold 17.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.74% of the shares at 93.45% float percentage. In total, 430 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 28.89 Million shares (or 12.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 27.65 Million shares, or about 11.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.14 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 7,878,251 shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $591.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.74 Million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about $298.37 Million.

