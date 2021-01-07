500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s traded shares stood at 2,978,843 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.65, to imply an increase of 38.53% or $3.24 in intraday trading. The WBAI share’s 52-week high remains $13.24, putting it -13.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $500.97 Million, with an average of 2.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for 500.com Limited (WBAI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WBAI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) trade information

After registering a 38.53% upside in the last session, 500.com Limited (WBAI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.24 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 12.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 102.96%, and 328.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.44%. Short interest in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

500.com Limited (WBAI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.75% annually.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Major holders

500.com Limited insiders hold 21.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.01% of the shares at 11.49% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 11.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 268.43 Thousand shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $805.28 Thousand.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 500.com Limited (WBAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30,2020, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 28,494 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.99 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.22 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $54.39 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored