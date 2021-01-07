Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s traded shares stood at 1,872,524 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.51, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The WPM share’s 52-week high remains $57.89, putting it -27.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.66. The company has a valuation of $20.18 Billion, with an average of 2.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WPM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the latest session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.12 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.87%, and 8.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.89%. Short interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw shorts transact 7.72 Million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.97, implying an increase of 31.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $39 and $74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPM has been trading 62.6% off suggested target high and -14.3% from its likely low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are -3.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.93% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 123.5% this quarter before jumping 76.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 31.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $340.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $336.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.22 Million and $250.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.7% before jumping 34.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.84% annually.

WPM Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.13% of the shares at 67.22% float percentage. In total, 784 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.63 Million shares (or 5.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 19.87 Million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $975.09 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Global Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 18,376,925 shares. This is just over 4.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $719.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.69 Million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $400.67 Million.

