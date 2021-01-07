Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares stood at 16,222,466 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.87, to imply an increase of 102.05% or $4.48 in intraday trading. The UONE share’s 52-week high remains $54.16, putting it -510.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $157.16 Million, with an average of 255.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Urban One, Inc. (UONE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UONE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying a decline of -32.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UONE has been trading -32.36% off suggested target high and -32.36% from its likely low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Urban One, Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.09% of the shares at 5.14% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 50.89 Thousand shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $291.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 33.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $194.25 Thousand.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust and Hussman Investment Trust-Hussman Strategic Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban One, Inc. (UONE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust holds roughly 33,900 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25Thousand, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about $143.25 Thousand.

