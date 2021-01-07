Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s traded shares stood at 1,439,088 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.9, to imply an increase of 28.25% or $1.52 in intraday trading. The UUU share’s 52-week high remains $13.94, putting it -102.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $15.96 Million, with an average of 6.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UUU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

After registering a 28.25% upside in the last session, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.69- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 10.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38%, and 107.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.72%. Short interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) saw shorts transact 23.72 Million shares and set a 12.48 days time to cover.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -331.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. insiders hold 30.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.9% of the shares at 24.35% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 124.46 Thousand shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $236.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with 73.51 Thousand shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $139.67 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 67,500 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 622, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $1.97 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored