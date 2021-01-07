Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s traded shares stood at 4,026,545 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decline of -11.18% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The TLGT share’s 52-week high remains $6.5, putting it -702.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $17.68 Million, with an average of 4.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teligent, Inc. (TLGT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TLGT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.27.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

After registering a -11.18% downside in the last session, Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.95 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 14.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.35%, and 51.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.36%. Short interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw shorts transact 127.77 Million shares and set a 22.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 2369.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLGT has been trading 2369.14% off suggested target high and 2369.14% from its likely low.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teligent, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) shares are -64.67% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.3% this quarter before jumping 44.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -24% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.36 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.97 Million and $7.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.2% before jumping 106.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

Teligent, Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.44% of the shares at 8.45% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 447.94 Thousand shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.56 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 437.02 Thousand shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $314.7 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 64,224 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.52 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $13.33 Thousand.

