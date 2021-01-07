Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s traded shares stood at 8,268,999 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.94, to imply an increase of 26.89% or $4.65 in intraday trading. The OXFD share’s 52-week high remains $22, putting it -0.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.37. The company has a valuation of $569.86 Million, with an average of 88.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 147.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OXFD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) trade information

After registering a 26.89% upside in the latest session, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.00 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.78%, and 43.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.62%. Short interest in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw shorts transact 400.44 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying an increase of 4.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXFD has been trading 13.95% off suggested target high and -4.28% from its likely low.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oxford Immunotec Global PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) shares are +29.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1100% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 30% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -20.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $19.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.11 Million and $13.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.3% before jumping 19.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.12% annually.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s Major holders

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC insiders hold 1.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.72% of the shares at 97.57% float percentage. In total, 86 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Light Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.64 Million shares (or 17.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Capital LLP with 2.57 Million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $30.05 Million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 719,929 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 418.8 Thousand, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about $4.71 Million.

