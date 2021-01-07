Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s traded shares stood at 2,499,724 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.29, to imply a decline of -2.25% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The FOXA share’s 52-week high remains $39.74, putting it -27.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.81. The company has a valuation of $18.49 Billion, with an average of 3.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fox Corporation (FOXA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give FOXA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside in the latest session, Fox Corporation (FOXA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.18 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.21%, and 5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.1%. Short interest in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw shorts transact 39.34 Million shares and set a 8.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.55, implying a decline of -2.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOXA has been trading 24.64% off suggested target high and -32.89% from its likely low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares are +26.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.89% against 10.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -250% this quarter before falling -37.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $3.91 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.02 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.78 Billion and $3.44 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.4% before falling -12.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.54% annually.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 03 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 1.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Fox Corporation insiders hold 1.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.15% of the shares at 110.95% float percentage. In total, 707 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 38.5 Million shares (or 11.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.93 Million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $944.16 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 20,036,430 shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $557.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.21 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $256.45 Million.

