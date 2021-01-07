Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s traded shares stood at 4,832,595 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply a decline of -7.69% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CEI share’s 52-week high remains $4.1, putting it -279.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $27Million, with an average of 6.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

After registering a -7.69% downside in the last session, Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.36 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 20.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.54%, and 11.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.97%. Short interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) saw shorts transact 1.6 Million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $781250, implying an increase of 72337863% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $781250 and $781250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEI has been trading 72337863% off suggested target high and 72337863% from its likely low.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy, Inc. insiders hold 9.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.38% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 201.12 Thousand shares (or 0.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.72 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 102.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $65.35 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 32,106 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.55 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.42 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $2.19 Thousand.

