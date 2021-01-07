Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s traded shares stood at 1,021,373 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.31, to imply an increase of 14.19% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The WTTR share’s 52-week high remains $9.53, putting it -79.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $547.17 Million, with an average of 288.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 358.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WTTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

After registering a 14.19% upside in the last session, Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.42- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.42%, and 6.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.51%. Short interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw shorts transact 1.41 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.78, implying an increase of 8.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $7.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTTR has been trading 36.53% off suggested target high and -24.67% from its likely low.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Select Energy Services, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) shares are +18.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13366.7% against -21.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -91.7% this quarter before jumping 93% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -54.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $113.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $276.09 Million and $278.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59% before falling -55.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -93.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Select Energy Services, Inc. insiders hold 10.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.87% of the shares at 84.51% float percentage. In total, 180 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.19 Million shares (or 18.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.57 Million shares, or about 5.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $17.57 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF holds roughly 2,225,962 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 Million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $7.63 Million.

