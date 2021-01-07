Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s traded shares stood at 3,439,630 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.9, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The RF share’s 52-week high remains $17.92, putting it -0.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.94. The company has a valuation of $17.16 Billion, with an average of 6.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Regions Financial Corporation (RF), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.33, implying a decline of -3.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RF has been trading 22.91% off suggested target high and -16.2% from its likely low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regions Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares are +66.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.45% against -15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.1% this quarter before jumping 164.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.55 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.48 Billion and $1.41 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.9% before jumping 7.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on January 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regions Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 3.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.99%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Regions Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.07% of the shares at 75.39% float percentage. In total, 922 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 115.96 Million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 85.29 Million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $983.36 Million.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 30,401,868 shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $404.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.86 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $309.68 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored