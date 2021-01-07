Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s traded shares stood at 3,218,725 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply a decline of -1.61% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The PLYA share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -44.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $751.5 Million, with an average of 978.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLYA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the latest session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.96- this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.26%, and 1.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.48%. Short interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw shorts transact 4.08 Million shares and set a 2.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.95, implying an increase of 7.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLYA has been trading 45.19% off suggested target high and -45.55% from its likely low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares are +59.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2200%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -400% this quarter before falling -2100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -58.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $59.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143.83 Million and $174.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -58.6% before falling -60.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -121.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.48% annually.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. insiders hold 31.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.95% of the shares at 79.95% float percentage. In total, 100 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Farallon Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 30.61 Million shares (or 22.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 12.9 Million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $54.05 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30,2020, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1,138,364 shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 768.15 Thousand, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $3.22 Million.

