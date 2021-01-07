Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s traded shares stood at 6,237,838 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The OEG share’s 52-week high remains $2.32, putting it -7.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $66.26 Million, with an average of 126Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 126Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OEG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.80- this Wednesday, Dec 30, jumping 22.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.55%, and 64.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.37%. Short interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw shorts transact 272.87 Million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 4.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OEG has been trading 15.74% off suggested target high and -7.41% from its likely low.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orbital Energy Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) shares are +245.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -102.17% against -0.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -206.2% this quarter before jumping 41.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 97.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $19.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.7 Million and $5.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 237.5% before jumping 332.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. insiders hold 11.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.95% of the shares at 21.38% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bleichroeder LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.7 Million shares (or 12.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.07 Million shares, or about 3.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $661.46 Thousand.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 1,015,000 shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $629.3 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 688.52 Thousand, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $426.88 Thousand.

