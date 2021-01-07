UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 6,556,216 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.25, to imply a decline of -3.34% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $9.98, putting it -7.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $1.3 Billion, with an average of 8Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TIGR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

After registering a -3.34% downside in the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.98- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 7.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.89%, and 67.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.5%. Short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw shorts transact 408.95 Million shares and set a 185.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.3, implying a decline of -10.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.3 and $8.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIGR has been trading -10.27% off suggested target high and -10.27% from its likely low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 82.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders hold 2.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.22% of the shares at 4.32% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 10.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 913.52 Thousand shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.33 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 51,346 shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $305Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.6 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $264.92 Thousand.

