Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 3,710,462 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.1. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 11.95% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -144.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $54.2 Million, with an average of 1.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TANH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

After registering a 11.95% upside in the latest session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.55 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.27%, and -2.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.06%. Short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw shorts transact 700.57 Million shares and set a 192.99 days time to cover.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -418.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders hold 32.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.53% of the shares at 2.27% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 393.75 Thousand shares (or 1.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $980.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 95.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $238.7 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored