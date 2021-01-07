Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s traded shares stood at 13,953,441 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.4, to imply a decline of -3.78% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The NXTD share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -51.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.213. The company has a valuation of $49.01 Million, with an average of 28.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NXTD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

After registering a -3.78% downside in the last session, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.92 this Wednesday, Dec 30, jumping 27.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and 247.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.5%. Short interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw shorts transact 2.62 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.35, implying a decline of -75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.35 and $0.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXTD has been trading -75% off suggested target high and -75% from its likely low.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.2% before jumping 10.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Nxt-ID, Inc. insiders hold 15.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.89% of the shares at 15.33% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 663.5 Thousand shares (or 1.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.71 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 270.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $92.75 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 270,096 shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 86.54 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $29.7 Thousand.

