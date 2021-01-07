NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares stood at 4,774,728 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $526.36, to imply an increase of 4.32% or $21.78 in intraday trading. The NVDA share’s 52-week high remains $589.07, putting it -11.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $180.68. The company has a valuation of $326.84 Billion, with an average of 8.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NVDA a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.8.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $593.4, implying an increase of 12.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $370 and $700 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVDA has been trading 32.99% off suggested target high and -29.71% from its likely low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NVIDIA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are +23.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.7% against 1.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.1% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 51% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $4.81 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.1 Billion and $3Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55% before jumping 50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.05% annually.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 11 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NVIDIA Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 0.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.42%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

NVIDIA Corporation insiders hold 4.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.43% of the shares at 71.42% float percentage. In total, 2812 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 48.5 Million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 44.65 Million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $24.17 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,437,674 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.9 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.66 Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $6.85 Billion.

