General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 5,155,302 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.12, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $46.71, putting it -8.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.33. The company has a valuation of $61.62 Billion, with an average of 13.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for General Motors Company (GM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.86.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the latest session, General Motors Company (GM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.98 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.04%, and -2.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.53%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 16.95 Million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.13, implying an increase of 20.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GM has been trading 66.98% off suggested target high and -7.24% from its likely low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Motors Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Motors Company (GM) shares are +72.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.73% against 0.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3620% this quarter before jumping 112.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -11.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $35.93 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.83 Billion and $32.71 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.6% before falling -2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.5% annually.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders hold 7.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.13% of the shares at 86.36% float percentage. In total, 1248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 106.27 Million shares (or 7.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.34 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.79 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Motors Company (GM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 36,121,977 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.84 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $1.1 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored