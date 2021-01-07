Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s traded shares stood at 2,059,689 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.76, to imply a decline of -2.48% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The FIII share’s 52-week high remains $15.3, putting it -11.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.67. The company has a valuation of $440.2 Million, with an average of 2.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

Forum Merger III Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.48% of the shares at 21.48% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.22 Million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.1 Million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.93 Million.

We also have CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund and Neuberger & Berman Absolute Return Multi Manager Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund holds roughly 28,050 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $337.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.1 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $58.99 Thousand.

