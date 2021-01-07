Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 8,358,835 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.15, to imply an increase of 5.86% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $93.99, putting it -448.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.33. The company has a valuation of $6.65 Billion, with an average of 18.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nikola Corporation (NKLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NKLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 5.86% upside in the latest session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.68 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and -6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.98%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 50.02 Million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.86, implying an increase of 62.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA has been trading 174.05% off suggested target high and -12.54% from its likely low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.59% annually.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 62.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.73% of the shares at 36.52% float percentage. In total, 257 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.38 Million shares (or 3.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.04 Million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $103.26 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,257,675 shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.54 Million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about $72.51 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored