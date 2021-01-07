Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 78,405,508 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.96, to imply an increase of 24.8% or $3.37 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $17.58, putting it -3.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.08 Billion, with an average of 46.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a 24.8% upside in the last session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.58 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.22%, and 214.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.45%. Short interest in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 7.83 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 0.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA has been trading 0.24% off suggested target high and 0.24% from its likely low.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. insiders hold 13.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.39% of the shares at 7.38% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 771.52 Thousand shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 434.49 Thousand shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $851.6 Thousand.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 772,342 shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 190.41 Thousand, or 0.3% of the shares, all valued at about $373.2 Thousand.

