Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s traded shares stood at 19,690,056 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.48, to imply a decline of -0.27% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The M share’s 52-week high remains $18.23, putting it -46.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $3.89 Billion, with an average of 32.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Macy’s, Inc. (M), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give M a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.08 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.65%, and 8.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.98%. Short interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw shorts transact 107.93 Million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.63, implying a decline of -38.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, M has been trading 12.18% off suggested target high and -75.96% from its likely low.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Macy’s, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Macy’s, Inc. (M) shares are +82.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -199.31%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -95.3% this quarter before jumping 85.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $6.48 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.34 Billion and $3.01 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -22.2% before jumping 39.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.82% annually.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Macy’s, Inc. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.78% of the shares at 84.43% float percentage. In total, 505 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 45.87 Million shares (or 14.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yacktman Asset Management Lp with 35.09 Million shares, or about 11.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $200.02 Million.

We also have AMG Yacktman Fd and AMG Yacktman Focused Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Macy’s, Inc. (M) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, AMG Yacktman Fd holds roughly 19,500,000 shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9Million, or 2.9% of the shares, all valued at about $51.3 Million.

