Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 10,262,961 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.21, to imply a decline of -8.36% or -$3.03 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $49, putting it -47.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $2.96 Billion, with an average of 10.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a -8.36% downside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.00 this Wednesday, Dec 30, jumping 24.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.81%, and 5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.7%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 14.49 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jumia Technologies AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are +321.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.18% against 10.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.7% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $52.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.66 Million and $33.19 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.7% before jumping 40.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored