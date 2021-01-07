International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s traded shares stood at 2,040,031 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $117.33, to imply an increase of 3.91% or $4.41 in intraday trading. The IFF share’s 52-week high remains $143.87, putting it -22.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.14. The company has a valuation of $12.59 Billion, with an average of 3.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IFF a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) trade information

After registering a 3.91% upside in the latest session, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $116.9 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.98%, and 1.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.31%. Short interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw shorts transact 19.06 Million shares and set a 11.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $135.13, implying an increase of 15.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $104 and $158 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IFF has been trading 34.66% off suggested target high and -11.36% from its likely low.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are -8.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.56% against 18%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19.2% this quarter before jumping 2.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.36 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.28 Billion and $1.35 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.4% before jumping 0.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.75% annually.

IFF Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.08%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s Major holders

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.5% of the shares at 98.77% float percentage. In total, 806 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Winder Investment Pte Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.13 Million shares (or 22.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.95 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.38 Million shares, or about 10.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.39 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,994,510 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $366.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.69 Million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about $329.13 Million.

