IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s traded shares stood at 1,401,844 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.72, to imply a decline of -37.97% or -$9.01 in intraday trading. The IMRA share’s 52-week high remains $62.71, putting it -326.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.4. The company has a valuation of $256.24 Million, with an average of 16.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for IMARA Inc. (IMRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.84.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

After registering a -37.97% downside in the last session, IMARA Inc. (IMRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.10 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 38.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.37%, and -43.69% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -33.24%. Short interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw shorts transact 473.16 Million shares and set a 15.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.33, implying an increase of 180.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMRA has been trading 300.82% off suggested target high and 103.8% from its likely low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

IMARA Inc. insiders hold 22.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.6% of the shares at 83.38% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.02 Million shares (or 23.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 2.72 Million shares, or about 15.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.32 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 640,191 shares. This is just over 3.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 315.4 Thousand, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $4.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored