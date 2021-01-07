Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 57,678,597 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply a decline of -6.41% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -116.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $608.33 Million, with an average of 38.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IDEX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a -6.41% downside in the last session, Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.53- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 13.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.78%, and 8.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.05%. Short interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 31.05 Million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 128.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDEX has been trading 128.31% off suggested target high and 128.31% from its likely low.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -135.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics, Inc. insiders hold 18.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.77% of the shares at 5.87% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by M&T Bank. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.94 Million shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.22 Million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.02 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF holds roughly 236,397 shares. This is just over 0.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $654.82 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 129.24 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $357.98 Thousand.

