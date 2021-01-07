Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1,915,811 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.01, to imply an increase of 5.13% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The GBIO share’s 52-week high remains $55.72, putting it -114.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $1.2 Billion, with an average of 571.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 228.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GBIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

After registering a 5.13% upside in the latest session, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.86 this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 15.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.89%, and -46.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.45%. Short interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) saw shorts transact 1.84 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.67, implying an increase of 37.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBIO has been trading 46.1% off suggested target high and 30.72% from its likely low.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -71.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co. insiders hold 15.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.11% of the shares at 103.82% float percentage. In total, 85 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.37 Million shares (or 15.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.32 Million shares, or about 9.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $133.56 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 781,182 shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 443.13 Thousand, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $21.37 Million.

