Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 8,391,941 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $297.74, to imply an increase of 11.09% or $29.72 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $429, putting it -44.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $208.55. The company has a valuation of $84.48 Billion, with an average of 4.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNOW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $305.58, implying an increase of 2.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $250 and $515 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOW has been trading 72.97% off suggested target high and -16.03% from its likely low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.59% of the shares at 96.59% float percentage. In total, 458 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC US (TTGP) Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.46 Million shares (or 34.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.38 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 6.13 Million shares, or about 12.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.54 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 1,020,700 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 773.94 Thousand, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about $194.26 Million.

