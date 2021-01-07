Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s traded shares stood at 2,107,122 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.46, to imply a decline of -1.15% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The PGEN share’s 52-week high remains $11.1, putting it -17.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $1.76 Billion, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Precigen, Inc. (PGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside in the last session, Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.10 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 14.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.26%, and 11.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.25%. Short interest in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw shorts transact 26.8 Million shares and set a 20.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 2.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGEN has been trading 37.42% off suggested target high and -36.58% from its likely low.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precigen, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) shares are +110.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.58% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.4% this quarter before jumping 68.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17Million and $29.84 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.7% before falling -24.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.4% annually.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Precigen, Inc. insiders hold 18.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.99% of the shares at 80.81% float percentage. In total, 216 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Security, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 84.02 Million shares (or 45.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 7.56 Million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $26.46 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 5,800,000 shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.69 Million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about $21.3 Million.

