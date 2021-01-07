FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)’s traded shares stood at 1,211,693 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.9, to imply an increase of 4.57% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The FSDC share’s 52-week high remains $12.6, putting it -5.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.8. The company has a valuation of $187.57 Million, with an average of 490.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for FS Development Corp. (FSDC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FSDC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FS Development Corp. (FSDC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)’s Major holders

FS Development Corp. insiders hold 27.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.12% of the shares at 128.71% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 7.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 1Million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.2 Million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FS Development Corp. (FSDC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 333,943 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 285.22 Thousand, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $3.19 Million.

