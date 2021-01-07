Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares stood at 3,149,262 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.77, to imply an increase of 7.52% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The KODK share’s 52-week high remains $60, putting it -584.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $677.49 Million, with an average of 4.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KODK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

After registering a 7.52% upside in the latest session, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.78- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.16%, and -27.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.13%. Short interest in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) saw shorts transact 11.14 Million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -88.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KODK has been trading -88.6% off suggested target high and -88.6% from its likely low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -280.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12% annually.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Eastman Kodak Company insiders hold 41.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.38% of the shares at 34.61% float percentage. In total, 155 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.75 Million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 2.53 Million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $22.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,722,136 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 807.63 Thousand, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about $7.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored