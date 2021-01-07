First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares stood at 1,875,781 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $106.87, to imply an increase of 7.2% or $7.18 in intraday trading. The FSLR share’s 52-week high remains $109.09, putting it -2.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.47. The company has a valuation of $11.26 Billion, with an average of 3.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give FSLR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.2.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

After registering a 7.2% upside in the latest session, First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $107.1 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.63%, and 20.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.16%. Short interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw shorts transact 7.66 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.46, implying a decline of -16.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38.4 and $135 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSLR has been trading 26.32% off suggested target high and -64.07% from its likely low.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Solar, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) shares are +71.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 164.86% against 11.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -40.6% this quarter before falling -17.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $726.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $670.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.4 Billion and $532.12 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -48.1% before jumping 26% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -186.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.95% annually.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar, Inc. insiders hold 11.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.58% of the shares at 85.83% float percentage. In total, 679 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.52 Million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $696.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.83 Million shares, or about 9.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $650.42 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2,735,257 shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.38 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $157.86 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored