Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s traded shares stood at 2,685,729 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.06, to imply an increase of 5.95% or $1.8 in intraday trading. The FITB share’s 52-week high remains $32.12, putting it -0.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.1. The company has a valuation of $22.79 Billion, with an average of 4.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FITB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

After registering a 5.95% upside in the latest session, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.04 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.41%, and 16.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.18%. Short interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw shorts transact 10.11 Million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.15, implying a decline of -2.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FITB has been trading 15.41% off suggested target high and -28.26% from its likely low.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.91 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.83 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.26 Billion and $1.9 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.5% before falling -3.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.98% annually.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp has its next earnings report out on January 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fifth Third Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 3.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

Fifth Third Bancorp insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.73% of the shares at 81.99% float percentage. In total, 898 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 83.71 Million shares (or 11.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 65.1 Million shares, or about 9.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.39 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19,953,889 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $425.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.65 Million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $354.89 Million.

