Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares stood at 13,370,358 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The CLNE share’s 52-week high remains $10.75, putting it -19.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $1.78 Billion, with an average of 8.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.75- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.68%, and 109.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.5%. Short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw shorts transact 3.15 Million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLNE has been trading 33.33% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares are +214.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -120% against 2.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -400% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -16.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $71Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $119.61 Million and $86.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.6% before falling -18% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 572.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. insiders hold 34.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.94% of the shares at 47.17% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.03 Million shares (or 5.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.96 Million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $22.23 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,724,530 shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 Million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about $13.22 Million.

