Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares stood at 1,234,161 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.25, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The CNC share’s 52-week high remains $74.7, putting it -9.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.96. The company has a valuation of $39.48 Billion, with an average of 4.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Centene Corporation (CNC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the latest session, Centene Corporation (CNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.86 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.87%, and 5.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.73%. Short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) saw shorts transact 9.23 Million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.71, implying an increase of 18.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $68 and $102 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNC has been trading 49.45% off suggested target high and -0.37% from its likely low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centene Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are +3.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.9% against 23.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -35.6% this quarter before jumping 86% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 49% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $28.38 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.01 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.86 Billion and $26.02 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.5% before jumping 11.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.87% annually.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Centene Corporation insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.05% of the shares at 96.81% float percentage. In total, 1070 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 62.56 Million shares (or 10.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.65 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 40.7 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.37 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centene Corporation (CNC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 19,902,644 shares. This is just over 3.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.25 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $947.9 Million.

