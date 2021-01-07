Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s traded shares stood at 1,120,798 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.13, to imply an increase of 3.06% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The BPFH share’s 52-week high remains $13.08, putting it -7.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $992.4 Million, with an average of 2.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 938.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BPFH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) trade information

After registering a 3.06% upside in the latest session, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.19 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.91%, and 54.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.67%. Short interest in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw shorts transact 2.35 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.05, implying a decline of -17.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPFH has been trading -9.32% off suggested target high and -29.93% from its likely low.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) shares are +96.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.25% against -12.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -32% this quarter before jumping 1500% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $57.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.12 Million and $57.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.5% before jumping 1.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.18% annually.

BPFH Dividends

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.89%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s Major holders

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.7% of the shares at 89.68% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.94 Million shares (or 14.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.34 Million shares, or about 10.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $46.06 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,078,272 shares. This is just over 6.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.36 Million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about $13Million.

