Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares stood at 1,624,177 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.03, to imply an increase of 10.72% or $3.1 in intraday trading. The NIU share’s 52-week high remains $37.44, putting it -16.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.08. The company has a valuation of $2.43 Billion, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Niu Technologies (NIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NIU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

After registering a 10.72% upside in the latest session, Niu Technologies (NIU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.18 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.1%, and 9.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.62%. Short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw shorts transact 1.77 Million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Niu Technologies share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are +26.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.5% against -7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.5% this quarter before jumping 250% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $92.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.9 Million and $33.28 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.3% before jumping 140.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 147.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.86% annually.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.75% of the shares at 27.75% float percentage. In total, 114 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 5.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.56 Million shares, or about 3.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $49.14 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Niu Technologies (NIU) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 641,150 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 245.51 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $7.32 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored