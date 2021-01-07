Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s traded shares stood at 1,265,257 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.12, to imply an increase of 6.34% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The MWK share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -3.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $500.01 Million, with an average of 969.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 350.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MWK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) trade information

After registering a 6.34% upside in the last session, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.89 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.4%, and 97.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.1%. Short interest in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) saw shorts transact 409Million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.67, implying an increase of 8.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MWK has been trading 30.75% off suggested target high and -16.32% from its likely low.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) shares are +258.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.89% against 18%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.7% this quarter before jumping 79.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 60.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $39.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.63 Million and $25.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.8% before jumping 101.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -80.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Major holders

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 64.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.08% of the shares at 48.74% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 713.21 Thousand shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 436.94 Thousand shares, or about 2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.6 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Buffalo Emerging Opportunites Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 186,689 shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 130Thousand, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $1.07 Million.

