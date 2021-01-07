Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares stood at 11,735,622 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.37, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The BLNK share’s 52-week high remains $56.12, putting it -35.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 16.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

After registering a 1.92% upside in the last session, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.19 this Wednesday, Dec 30, jumping 12.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.39%, and 72.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.23%. Short interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw shorts transact 6.18 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying a decline of -39.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLNK has been trading -39.57% off suggested target high and -39.57% from its likely low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co. insiders hold 20.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.96% of the shares at 22.71% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.88 Million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 803.94 Thousand shares, or about 3.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.29 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2,694,535 shares. This is just over 10.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 551.31 Thousand, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $5.68 Million.

