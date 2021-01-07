Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s traded shares stood at 1,285,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.17, to imply an increase of 7.64% or $4.27 in intraday trading. The BEEM share’s 52-week high remains $75.9, putting it -26.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.09. The company has a valuation of $479.71 Million, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 707.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Beam Global (BEEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEEM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

After registering a 7.64% upside in the last session, Beam Global (BEEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.90 this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 20.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.7%, and 107.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.45%. Short interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) saw shorts transact 522.6 Million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.67, implying a decline of -5.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEEM has been trading 49.58% off suggested target high and -50.14% from its likely low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beam Global share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beam Global (BEEM) shares are +392.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.55% against -7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.1% this quarter before jumping 44.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $495Million and $1.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 229.3% before jumping 82.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Beam Global insiders hold 10.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.13% of the shares at 24.86% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arosa Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 427.06 Thousand shares (or 5.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 216.68 Thousand shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.63 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beam Global (BEEM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 191,823 shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $608Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored