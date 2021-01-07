Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s traded shares stood at 1,443,464 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.73, to imply a decline of -2.62% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The SFM share’s 52-week high remains $28, putting it -41.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13. The company has a valuation of $2.33 Billion, with an average of 2.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SFM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the latest session, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.86 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and -0.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.9%. Short interest in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) saw shorts transact 13.98 Million shares and set a 6.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.63, implying an increase of 24.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFM has been trading 102.74% off suggested target high and -8.77% from its likely low.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) shares are -18.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.6% against 7.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.4% this quarter before falling -23.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.58 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.62 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.36 Billion and $1.65 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.9% before falling -1.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.52% annually.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.68% of the shares at 107.12% float percentage. In total, 490 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.59 Million shares (or 9.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.73 Million shares, or about 9.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $224.65 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4,500,000 shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.29 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $68.94 Million.

