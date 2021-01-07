Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares stood at 336,041,382 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decline of -24.9% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NAKD share’s 52-week high remains $2.62, putting it -745.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.0661. The company has a valuation of $72.4 Million, with an average of 221.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 118.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

After registering a -24.9% downside in the last session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.47 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 34.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.9%, and 62.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.15%. Short interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw shorts transact 10.41 Million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.82% of the shares at 0.82% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.03 Million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.26 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 532.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $59.43 Thousand.

