Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares stood at 73,608,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The JAGX share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -48.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.185. The company has a valuation of $214.14 Million, with an average of 159.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAGX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the last session, Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.99- this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 32.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 179.32%, and 487.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.63%. Short interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw shorts transact 2.31 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 148.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAGX has been trading 148.76% off suggested target high and 148.76% from its likely low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 470.7% before jumping 508.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health, Inc. insiders hold 8.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.7% of the shares at 7.29% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 393.39 Thousand shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.89 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 382.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $110.72 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,283 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.77 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.15 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.78 Thousand.

