VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares stood at 2,391,002 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The VEON share’s 52-week high remains $2.78, putting it -58.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.2. The company has a valuation of $3.04 Billion, with an average of 3.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for VEON Ltd. (VEON), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VEON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

After registering a 6.06% upside in the latest session, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.75 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.8%, and 9.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.56%. Short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw shorts transact 14.45 Million shares and set a 4.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.88, implying an increase of 7.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $2.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEON has been trading 65.71% off suggested target high and -14.29% from its likely low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.97 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.25 Billion and $2.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.5% before falling -2.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 79.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 256.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VEON Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VEON Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.3, with the share yield ticking at 18.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.74%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders hold 56.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.66% of the shares at 53.97% float percentage. In total, 160 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Exor Investments (UK) LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 53.11 Million shares (or 3.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TT International Asset Management LTD with 46.45 Million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $58.53 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF holds roughly 9,577,993 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.66 Million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $8.21 Million.

