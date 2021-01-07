Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 9,634,880 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply an increase of 3% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $4.423, putting it -396.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $13.39 Million, with an average of 2.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

After registering a 3% upside in the last session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.05 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 15.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.49%, and 46.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.34%. Short interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw shorts transact 592.85 Million shares and set a 265.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 798.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL has been trading 798.88% off suggested target high and 798.88% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored