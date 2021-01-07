Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s traded shares stood at 3,058,806 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.45, to imply a decline of -11.31% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The CLSD share’s 52-week high remains $4.13, putting it -19.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $166.82 Million, with an average of 2.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 472.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLSD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) trade information

After registering a -11.31% downside in the last session, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.91- this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 11.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 64.29%, and 61.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.91%. Short interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw shorts transact 999.7 Million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 73.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLSD has been trading 131.88% off suggested target high and -13.04% from its likely low.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.94 Million and $4.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8% before falling -16.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s Major holders

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. insiders hold 8.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.37% of the shares at 45.12% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.95 Million shares (or 8.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carmignac Gestion with 2.44 Million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.76 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,071,059 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 556.95 Thousand, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about $857.7 Thousand.

