Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s traded shares stood at 1,165,466 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.86, to imply a decline of -5.94% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The OTIC share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -19.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $282.61 Million, with an average of 342.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 334.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OTIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

After registering a -5.94% downside in the last session, Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.98- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 16.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.01%, and 31.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.43%. Short interest in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw shorts transact 1.11 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.8, implying an increase of 84.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTIC has been trading 121.84% off suggested target high and 53.58% from its likely low.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Otonomy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) shares are +64.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.31% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.9% this quarter before jumping 34.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.4% annually.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Otonomy, Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.21% of the shares at 77.4% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.93 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.25 Million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.16 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30,2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 2,100,000 shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 Million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about $6.23 Million.

