GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares stood at 1,672,500 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.8, to imply an increase of 5.38% or $2.39 in intraday trading. The GRWG share’s 52-week high remains $48.11, putting it -2.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $2.56 Billion, with an average of 2.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRWG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

After registering a 5.38% upside in the latest session, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.11 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.58%, and 39.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.83%. Short interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw shorts transact 5.41 Million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.29, implying a decline of -22.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRWG has been trading -3.85% off suggested target high and -42.31% from its likely low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GrowGeneration Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are +546.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 700% this quarter before jumping 216.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 136.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $56.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.39 Million and $32.98 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 124.1% before jumping 88.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

GrowGeneration Corp. insiders hold 7.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.95% of the shares at 55.15% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.41 Million shares (or 6.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.75 Million shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $28.04 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30,2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,461,974 shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 984.2 Thousand, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $15.73 Million.

