Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares stood at 1,664,896 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.41, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The IEA share’s 52-week high remains $20.98, putting it -13.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $419.55 Million, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 716.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.98 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 12.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and 58.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.1%. Short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying a decline of -29.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IEA has been trading -29.39% off suggested target high and -29.39% from its likely low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares are +375.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -138% against -21.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -132.3% this quarter before jumping 25.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $385Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $520Million and $358.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26% before falling -23.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 52.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. insiders hold 12.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.12% of the shares at 36.81% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ardsley Advisory Partners. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.07 Million shares (or 4.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 876.41 Thousand shares, or about 3.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.21 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,256,563 shares. This is just over 5.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 600Thousand, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $3.57 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored