Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares stood at 3,894,745 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply an increase of 7.47% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The METX share’s 52-week high remains $24.66, putting it -1218.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $105.25 Million, with an average of 815.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give METX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

After registering a 7.47% upside in the latest session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.09 this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 10.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and -36.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.45%. Short interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw shorts transact 324.17 Million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -221.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. insiders hold 70.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.02% of the shares at 23.85% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 260Thousand shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 47.14 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $272.93 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 49,235 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.29 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.08 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $69.91 Thousand.

